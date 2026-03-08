Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $224,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $192.41. The stock has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.79.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Operational disruption: Chevron has suspended certain production (e.g., Leviathan-related outages / force majeure reports) tied to regional hostilities — potential near-term volume losses and uncertainty for specific assets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical volatility (Strait of Hormuz attacks and halted tanker traffic) raises supply‑and‑policy risk that can cause sharp swing trading and higher insurance/shipment costs — a double‑edged sword for oil majors. Read More.

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

