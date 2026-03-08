Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR $CHA Shares Sold by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the quarter. Chagee accounts for 0.4% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Chagee were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the third quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chagee in the second quarter valued at $172,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chagee in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chagee during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chagee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chagee in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chagee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chagee from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.40 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Chagee Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CHA opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Chagee Profile

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees. “Quality, Health, and Convenience” is the guiding principle of how we make our products.

