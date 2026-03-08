CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $117.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of CGI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI Group

CGI Group Stock Up 1.3%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in CGI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.63. CGI Group has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.04). CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.25%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. CGI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

CGI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGI Group Inc is a global information technology and business consulting firm that delivers a broad range of services including IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure and network services, managed IT and business process outsourcing. The company works with clients to design, build and operate IT systems and business solutions, with capabilities spanning cloud and hybrid IT environments, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence, digital transformation and enterprise resource planning implementations.

Founded in 1976 in Quebec by Serge Godin and André Imbeau, CGI has grown from a regional systems integrator into a multinational professional services organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.