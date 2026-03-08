Cetera Wealth Services, Llc Sells 70,616 Shares of RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2026

RPGL (NASDAQ:RPGL) major shareholder Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 70,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $134,876.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 986,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,860.58. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cetera Wealth Services, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 6th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 44,064 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $57,283.20.
  • On Thursday, March 5th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 35,357 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $53,035.50.
  • On Wednesday, March 4th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 74,615 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $123,860.90.
  • On Monday, March 2nd, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 116,000 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $234,320.00.
  • On Friday, February 27th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 100,298 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $212,631.76.
  • On Thursday, February 26th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 1,312 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $6,573.12.
  • On Wednesday, February 25th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 9,191 shares of RPGL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,605.55.
  • On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc sold 13,917 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,403.31.
  • On Tuesday, February 24th, Cetera Wealth Services, Llc bought 1,298,172 shares of RPGL stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,346,838.40.

RPGL Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RPGL opened at $1.31 on Friday. RPGL has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on RPGL in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RPGL currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About RPGL

Republic Power Group Limited is a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, consulting and technical support services and peripheral hardware. Republic Power Group Limited is based in Singapore.

