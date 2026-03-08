Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 520,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $43,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 604,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.03.

Cameco Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $109.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The company had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.