Brokerages Set Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

SERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SERV

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Serve Robotics has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

In related news, insider Anthony Armenta sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $59,835.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 555,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,206.64. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $74,781.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,338,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,890,262.17. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,194. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.