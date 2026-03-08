Brokerages Set Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM) PT at $9.50

Shares of Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLYM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Climb Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Climb Bio from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Climb Bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $12 price target, providing analyst endorsement that implies significant upside from current levels. Wedbush Initiates Coverage

Wedbush initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a $12 price target, providing analyst endorsement that implies significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $9 to $12 and assigned an “outperform” rating, echoing bullish analyst sentiment and adding upward price-target momentum. Baird Price Target Raise

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $9 to $12 and assigned an “outperform” rating, echoing bullish analyst sentiment and adding upward price-target momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company operational update: dosing completed in a Phase 1 subcutaneous study of budoprutug, multiple clinical trials ongoing (pMN, ITP, SLE) with initial data expected H1–H2 2026, ongoing enrollment in CLYM116 Phase 1; management says cash runway extends into 2028 — these milestones support medium-term value if data readouts are positive. Press Release

Company operational update: dosing completed in a Phase 1 subcutaneous study of budoprutug, multiple clinical trials ongoing (pMN, ITP, SLE) with initial data expected H1–H2 2026, ongoing enrollment in CLYM116 Phase 1; management says cash runway extends into 2028 — these milestones support medium-term value if data readouts are positive. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in early March show zero reported short positions and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data anomaly (NaN/inconsistent reporting) and likely has limited informational value until clarified.

Short-interest reports in early March show zero reported short positions and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure, which appears to be a data anomaly (NaN/inconsistent reporting) and likely has limited informational value until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Climb reported Q4 EPS of ($0.26), missing the consensus ($0.20) by $0.06 — a clear near-term negative that likely pressured the stock as investors digest lower-than-expected profitability metrics. Earnings Release

Here are the key news stories impacting Climb Bio this week:

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 101,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $290,181.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,396,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,469.48. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 321,672 shares of company stock valued at $779,626. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Climb Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Climb Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Bio in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climb Bio stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Climb Bio has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $489.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -0.25.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company’s mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio’s approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

