Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Stake Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,477 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.975 per share (payable Apr 8, record Mar 16), reinforcing the company's commitment to returning cash and signaling financial stability attractive to income investors.

Broadridge appointed Allen Weinberg as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer — a newly created role focused on accelerating sustainable revenue growth, improving profitability and sharpening competitive differentiation, which investors view as supportive for longer-term execution.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) showed strong institutional traction — processing an average daily volume of $365 billion in January — supporting the company's positioning in tokenized real-asset settlement and potential future revenue expansion.

Broadridge expanded pass-through voting tools to increase retail investor participation in corporate governance — a strategic product enhancement that may deepen customer engagement but is unlikely to drive material near-term revenue.

Broadridge expanded pass-through voting tools to increase retail investor participation in corporate governance — a strategic product enhancement that may deepen customer engagement but is unlikely to drive material near-term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes: some commentary points out the stock is modestly lower since the last earnings report, highlighting short-term volatility despite an EPS beat and raised FY guidance; this tempers but does not negate the positive company developments. Broadridge Down 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.71 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

