British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,181 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of British American Tobacco worth $89,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.8349 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT’s core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.