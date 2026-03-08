Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,246 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $25,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,838,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $60.21 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

