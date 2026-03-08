Brightstar Lottery to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:BRSL)

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Brightstar Lottery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Brightstar Lottery has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter. Brightstar Lottery had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

About Brightstar Lottery

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

