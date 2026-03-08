Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAM stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: BHFAM) is a U.S.-based provider of life insurance and annuity products designed to help individuals and families pursue long-term financial security. The company offers a range of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities, term and permanent life insurance policies, and related income protection solutions. Through its product portfolio, Brighthouse Financial seeks to address the retirement income needs of its clients and deliver predictable cash flows over time.

Established as an independent public company in August 2017 following a spin-off from MetLife, Brighthouse Financial has focused on streamlining operations and narrowing its business scope to core retirement and protection offerings.

