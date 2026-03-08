Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Booking from $5,440.00 to $5,370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $6,485.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna set a $6,500.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,867.09.

Booking Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,550.43 on Friday. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,765.45 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,772.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,095.17.

Booking’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $41.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $10.50 dividend. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $9.60. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,191.15, for a total value of $77,867.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,320.05. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,149.75, for a total value of $1,875,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,948,814.25. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,108 shares of company stock worth $15,287,682. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Booking by 191,965.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,171,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,041,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 578,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28,353.8% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Booking by 862.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,890,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

