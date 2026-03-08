Blair William & Co. IL Has $29.11 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $29,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.9% during the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $53,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.6% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BATS:PJUL opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $962.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.