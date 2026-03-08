Blair William & Co. IL Has $25.05 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: New premium push — Robinhood is rolling out a $695 Platinum credit card, Family Hub custodial/trust accounts and an Early Dividends feature aimed at higher‑income customers; investors see these as revenue diversification beyond trading. Robinhood Tests New Premium Services

New premium push — Robinhood is rolling out a $695 Platinum credit card, Family Hub custodial/trust accounts and an Early Dividends feature aimed at higher‑income customers; investors see these as revenue diversification beyond trading. Positive Sentiment: Product launches lifted short‑term sentiment — Coverage and early market reaction to the premium offers and family features drove intraday buying in recent sessions as the company targets more lucrative customer segments. Benzinga Coverage

Product launches lifted short‑term sentiment — Coverage and early market reaction to the premium offers and family features drove intraday buying in recent sessions as the company targets more lucrative customer segments. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) IPO priced — RVI priced at $25/share, sizing the vehicle at about $658.4M (up to ~$705.7M with greenshoe). The fund gives retail access to private companies and supports Robinhood’s venture ecosystem, but it sits outside the core brokerage P&L. RVI IPO Pricing

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) IPO priced — RVI priced at $25/share, sizing the vehicle at about $658.4M (up to ~$705.7M with greenshoe). The fund gives retail access to private companies and supports Robinhood’s venture ecosystem, but it sits outside the core brokerage P&L. Negative Sentiment: RVI’s poor debut dented sentiment — The publicly traded venture vehicle fell ~11% on its first day, which can sour investor sentiment about Robinhood’s private‑market experiment and reduce enthusiasm around related announcements. CNBC: RVI Tanks 11%

RVI’s poor debut dented sentiment — The publicly traded venture vehicle fell ~11% on its first day, which can sour investor sentiment about Robinhood’s private‑market experiment and reduce enthusiasm around related announcements. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — An insider sold 10,000 shares (~$754.9k) at about $75.49 earlier this week; while not large relative to total holdings, such sales can amplify near‑term caution. Insider Sale Filing

Insider sale — An insider sold 10,000 shares (~$754.9k) at about $75.49 earlier this week; while not large relative to total holdings, such sales can amplify near‑term caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals & valuation risks — Q4 EPS beat but revenue slightly missed (crypto transaction revenue weakness); HOOD still trades at a premium versus peers, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth or crypto activity slips. Fool: Revenue/crypto context

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

HOOD stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

