BioNTech (BNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $941.9940 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

BioNTech Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BNTX opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in BioNTech by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 27.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

