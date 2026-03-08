Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.81) per share and revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bionano Genomics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BNGO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) develops and commercializes high‐resolution genome analysis tools designed to map structural variants and large‐scale genomic rearrangements. At the core of its technology is the Saphyr® optical genome mapping system, which uses nanochannel arrays to linearize megabase‐length DNA molecules, proprietary fluorescent labeling reagents to highlight specific sequence motifs, and advanced image processing software to detect structural changes with high sensitivity.

