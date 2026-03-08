BFUSD (BFUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.70 Billion

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, BFUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BFUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. BFUSD has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BFUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.60 or 0.99163493 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,703,742,671 tokens. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance. BFUSD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/bfusd.

Buying and Selling BFUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency. BFUSD has a current supply of 1,703,742,671.4473069. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.99926395 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,108,927.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BFUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BFUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BFUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BFUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.