AxoGen Touts FDA BLA Win, Targets 18% Growth and Wider Nerve Repair Adoption at Raymond James Conference

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) used its presentation at the 47th annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference to outline its mission to make restoration of peripheral nerve function an expected standard of care, while also providing updates on growth expectations, reimbursement progress, and the implications of its recently secured FDA Biologics License Application (BLA) for its AVANCE Nerve Graft.

Get alerts:

Focus: expanding peripheral nerve repair as a standard of care

CEO Mike Dale described peripheral nerve function as foundational to everyday motor and sensory activity, but said nerve care is often not systematically addressed after trauma or during other surgical interventions. He highlighted two primary sources of nerve injury: trauma and iatrogenic injury resulting from surgeries that transect or damage nerves. Dale said nerves do not regenerate on their own and require repair and reconstruction to restore function.

Market priorities and growth framework

According to Dale, the company’s opportunity is driven by the fact that peripheral nerve assessment and repair are not consistently embedded in clinical pathways. He offered an example in which trauma care prioritizes life-saving interventions and orthopedic repair, while nerves may be overlooked, leaving patients with long-term functional deficits.

Dale said AxoGen has prioritized four market development areas based on strategic planning intended to focus resources where the company can have the greatest impact:

Extremities: described as the largest opportunity by volume, primarily driven by trauma.

described as the largest opportunity by volume, primarily driven by trauma. Breast reconstruction: focused on restoring sensation after mastectomy procedures where nerves are severed.

focused on restoring sensation after mastectomy procedures where nerves are severed. Oral maxillofacial/head and neck: primarily oncology-related procedures, served by the company’s extremity sales organization, and concentrated among a smaller number of surgeons and centers.

primarily oncology-related procedures, served by the company’s extremity sales organization, and concentrated among a smaller number of surgeons and centers. Prostate care: an area the company is evaluating, with emphasis on whether the procedure can be taught and outcomes made reproducible before scaling commercial efforts.

Dale emphasized that AxoGen’s formal strategic plan outlook of 15% to 20% growth over the next three to five years assumes growth from the first three markets and does not include prostate.

Product portfolio and revenue mix

AxoGen’s portfolio includes the AVANCE Nerve Graft, which Dale called the foundational product of the business and “the first-ever approved biologic therapeutic solution” for treating nerve discontinuities, with a generalized indication for use throughout the body. He said AVANCE is exclusive to AxoGen and is positioned on a benefit-risk profile the company views as superior to existing solutions.

Dale also referenced AxoGuard products, which are used to facilitate surgical procedures and to protect or enhance reconstruction of native nerves where feasible. He said roughly 60% of revenue is driven by AVANCE sales, with AxoGuard comprising the remainder.

Reimbursement progress and remaining barriers

Dale said barriers to broader adoption are less about whether nerve repair is medically necessary and more about awareness, lack of definitive care guidelines, insufficient payer and referral networks, and incomplete coverage and payment. He added that Medicare provides full coverage for nerve care, but many nerve injuries occur in populations covered by commercial insurance.

On reimbursement, Dale said AxoGen has made “great progress” but still has “about 35% of the gap in commercial lives to cover.” He noted three significant payers have not yet updated coverage guidelines, and the company expects those updates “in the near term,” which he described as a final barrier to resolve. In the Q&A, he added that while the company cannot predict exact timing, it believes it can gain full coverage by the end of its strategic planning period in 2028 and has already submitted information to remaining payers that it believes meets their formal requirements.

BLA approval, manufacturing transition, and financial guidance

In discussion with analyst Jayson Bedford, Dale characterized the company’s BLA path as “very unconventional,” noting the product had been sold for years before formal BLA approval. He said the milestone does not create a typical “light switch” commercial inflection because the product was already broadly accessible, but it does provide validation for existing users and may help convince physicians who were “sitting on the fence.”

Dale also said BLA approval strengthens the company’s position with payers that had viewed AVANCE as “experimental,” allowing AxoGen to formally reapproach them. Additionally, he said the codified benefit-risk profile enables AxoGen to pursue new controlled clinical studies aimed at building evidence to support standard-of-care goals. On the operational side, he said the company can now focus on a single biologics quality system rather than maintaining parallel systems, which he said had been resource intensive.

CFO Lindsey Hartley discussed gross margin dynamics tied to the biologics manufacturing transition. She said AxoGen is implementing systems such as a manufacturing execution system, electronic batch records, and a lab management system, along with lean programs, to offset additional biologic processing costs. Hartley said the company still views itself as a “75% plus gross margin business in the long term,” with more detail expected toward the end of 2026.

Management also provided specific guidance metrics. Dale said the company’s guidance for the year is at least 18% growth, or $266 million in total revenue, with gross margin of 74% to 76% and net free cash flow positive for the year.

In the Q&A, Hartley also addressed a recent financing. She said the company completed an upsized $142 million raise, with net proceeds of $133 million, and used about $68 million to pay off an existing debt facility. She said AxoGen expects to record an approximately $17 million loss on debt extinguishment in the first quarter. Hartley said the remaining capital improves the balance sheet and supports cash flow and profitability, while also providing flexibility for potential tuck-in opportunities, accelerating innovation plans, and reducing dilution impact from employee stock-based compensation by approximately 30%.

On prostate, Dale said AxoGen has identified 10 clinical sites enrolling 100 patients and is assessing whether the procedure is teachable and delivers outcomes consistent with nerve regeneration expectations. He said the company expects enough patient experience to draw conclusions in the second half of the year, toward the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter, and would scale commercial efforts if results are directionally positive.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc is a Florida-based medical technology company that develops and commercializes surgical solutions for peripheral nerve damage. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Alachua, Florida, the company focuses on restoring nerve function and improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic and engineered products. AxoGen’s offerings address a range of traumatic and iatrogenic injuries, offering alternatives to traditional nerve autografts.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Avance® Nerve Graft, a decellularized human nerve allograft designed to bridge nerve gaps without the need for a secondary harvest site, and the Axoguard® Nerve Connector and Protector devices, which facilitate nerve coaptation and protect repaired sites from surrounding scar tissue.

Read More