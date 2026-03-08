AT&T Inc. $T Stake Increased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,066,000 after buying an additional 2,066,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,655,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,247,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,697,000 after buying an additional 4,404,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

