Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ARZGF stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali, commonly known as Generali, is an Italian insurance and financial services group that ranks among the largest global insurers. The company underwrites a comprehensive portfolio of products spanning life and health insurance, property and casualty coverage, retirement solutions and savings plans. In addition to its core insurance activities, Generali offers asset management services through its dedicated arm, Generali Investments, and provides real estate investment solutions across a diversified portfolio.

Founded in 1831 in Trieste, Italy, Generali has developed a strong international footprint over nearly two centuries.

