ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ASML worth $191,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ASML by 27.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in ASML by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Positive Sentiment: AI-driven EUV demand is rising and ASML’s revenue mix is shifting away from China toward South Korea and Taiwan, supporting medium‑term sales of high‑margin tools. ASML’s Revenue Mix is Changing

AI-driven EUV demand is rising and ASML’s revenue mix is shifting away from China toward South Korea and Taiwan, supporting medium‑term sales of high‑margin tools. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support remains: UBS and other firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings and multi‑hundred‑dollar price targets, which can cushion selloffs and underpin medium‑term upside. ASML Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Wall Street support remains: UBS and other firms continue to issue buy/overweight ratings and multi‑hundred‑dollar price targets, which can cushion selloffs and underpin medium‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators note ASML’s unique moat in EUV lithography and technical support near the 50‑day moving average, suggesting potential buying interest on dips. ASML on MarketBeat

Analysts and market commentators note ASML’s unique moat in EUV lithography and technical support near the 50‑day moving average, suggesting potential buying interest on dips. Neutral Sentiment: Retail/institutional flow data are mixed: reports show both large additions and sizable reductions by different funds — a sign of divergent positioning rather than a clear directional signal. (No single article linked)

Retail/institutional flow data are mixed: reports show both large additions and sizable reductions by different funds — a sign of divergent positioning rather than a clear directional signal. (No single article linked) Neutral Sentiment: Some short‑interest data in feeds appear inconsistent or non‑directional (reported as zero), so short‑squeeze risk looks immaterial based on available figures. (No single article linked)

Some short‑interest data in feeds appear inconsistent or non‑directional (reported as zero), so short‑squeeze risk looks immaterial based on available figures. (No single article linked) Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance and 2026 growth uncertainty are the primary negative drivers cited by market commentators: ASML flagged a softer quarter‑ahead revenue range, prompting analysts to trim 2026 forecasts and sparking the selloff. ASML slides 5.3% as investors weigh 2026 growth uncertainty and guidance concerns

Near‑term guidance and 2026 growth uncertainty are the primary negative drivers cited by market commentators: ASML flagged a softer quarter‑ahead revenue range, prompting analysts to trim 2026 forecasts and sparking the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Zacks recently cut ASML from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” reflecting increased caution among some analysts and potentially reducing near‑term buy pressure. Zacks downgrade

Zacks recently cut ASML from “strong‑buy” to “hold,” reflecting increased caution among some analysts and potentially reducing near‑term buy pressure. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and policy risks remain elevated: Chinese efforts to build domestic lithography capacity and tighter export controls/possible tariffs are modeled by investors as downside risks to forward sales and regional mix. China’s chip bosses urge policies to create ‘China’s ASML’

ASML stock opened at $1,293.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,352.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,106.68. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

