Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 30,744,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 39,114,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,272,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,032. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Archer Aviation by 979.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 4,677,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,026 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

