Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,587 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 1.1%

AAPL stock opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.56 and a 200-day moving average of $260.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.