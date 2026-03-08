Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.85 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The trade was a 8.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.