Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $75.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.