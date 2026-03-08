American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $352.7273.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $393.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.90 and its 200 day moving average is $349.33. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

