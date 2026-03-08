Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,106.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 85.9% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 155,217 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic viral infections. The company leverages proprietary nucleic acid chemistry and small‐molecule discovery platforms to create therapies aimed at reducing viral replication, lowering antigen levels and restoring host immune function. Its pipeline includes both oligonucleotide conjugates and orally administered small molecules designed to address the root causes of persistent infections.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Aligos advances its programs through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research hospitals and industry partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.