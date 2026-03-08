Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC Position Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the quarter. Alignment Healthcare accounts for about 2.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.74% of Alignment Healthcare worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 173.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,039,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 1,293,416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 61.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,196,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,523,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 1,111,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,842.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In related news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $393,217.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 148,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,551.94. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $212,538.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 297,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,672.64. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,147,056 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,787. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

