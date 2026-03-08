Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 0.380-0.420 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Algonquin Power & Utilities has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.380-0.420 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.370 EPS. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -650.00%.

Key Algonquin Power & Utilities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Algonquin Power & Utilities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Algonquin reported $0.06 EPS (beat consensus) and revenue of $630.7M, with revenue up ~7.8% year‑over‑year; adjusted metrics showed growth and operating efficiencies. This supports near‑term earnings credibility. Q4 Results Press Release/Report

Q4 beat — Algonquin reported $0.06 EPS (beat consensus) and revenue of $630.7M, with revenue up ~7.8% year‑over‑year; adjusted metrics showed growth and operating efficiencies. This supports near‑term earnings credibility. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance topped consensus slightly — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $0.350–$0.370 versus consensus ~$0.34, which frames modest upside for the current year. Guidance Details

FY‑2026 guidance topped consensus slightly — management set FY‑2026 EPS at $0.350–$0.370 versus consensus ~$0.34, which frames modest upside for the current year. Positive Sentiment: Dividends declared — board approved a common dividend of US$0.0650 (payable April 15) plus preferred share dividends (two preferred issues announced in CAD). This supports income investors and signals cash‑return focus. Dividend Announcement

Dividends declared — board approved a common dividend of US$0.0650 (payable April 15) plus preferred share dividends (two preferred issues announced in CAD). This supports income investors and signals cash‑return focus. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and presentation are available — the company posted the slide deck and earnings presentation (useful for detail on segment performance and assumptions). Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials and presentation are available — the company posted the slide deck and earnings presentation (useful for detail on segment performance and assumptions). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and preview coverage arrived ahead of the print — expectations were modest and some shops adjusted forecasts into the quarter. Useful for tracking changes in sell‑side sentiment. Analyst Recap

Analyst notes and preview coverage arrived ahead of the print — expectations were modest and some shops adjusted forecasts into the quarter. Useful for tracking changes in sell‑side sentiment. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2027 guidance missed consensus — company set FY‑2027 EPS at $0.380–$0.420 versus street ~$0.44, which likely triggered investor disappointment about longer‑term earnings momentum. FY‑2027 Guidance

FY‑2027 guidance missed consensus — company set FY‑2027 EPS at $0.380–$0.420 versus street ~$0.44, which likely triggered investor disappointment about longer‑term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and leverage signals — the quarter shows a negative net margin and the company carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity), which increases sensitivity to rate and regulatory risks. These fundamentals can weigh on valuation until longer‑term guidance restores confidence. Full Results/Notes

Profitability and leverage signals — the quarter shows a negative net margin and the company carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity), which increases sensitivity to rate and regulatory risks. These fundamentals can weigh on valuation until longer‑term guidance restores confidence. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction — the stock is trading down on heavy volume after the print, indicating the guidance miss and forward outlook dominated the modest beat. Monitor intraday volume and analyst updates for further downside or stabilization. Market Reaction

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE: AQN) is a diversified generation, transmission and distribution utility company headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Established in 1988, the firm operates through two primary business segments: Regulated Utilities and Renewable Energy. Its Regulated Utilities segment comprises electric, natural gas and water distribution networks serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across North America, while its Renewable Energy portfolio includes hydroelectric, solar, wind and thermal generation facilities.

The company’s renewable energy assets span multiple jurisdictions in Canada and the United States, reflecting its strategy to expand clean power capacity in regions with supportive regulatory frameworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.