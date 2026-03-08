AeroVironment CFO Teases 18% Margin Return, BlueHalo Commercial Push and Red Dragon Ramp at Conference

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin McDonnell outlined priorities tied to scale, product commercialization, and shifting defense procurement dynamics during a fireside chat at the Citizens Technology Conference. The discussion ranged from McDonnell’s planned retirement and enterprise investments in systems, to margin expectations following the BlueHalo combination, to program updates involving the company’s satellite ground station work and emerging product opportunities in one-way attack drones and counter-UAS systems.

CFO transition and scaling the business

McDonnell said his successor will need experience managing growth in a “dynamic defense market,” pointing to the company’s ambition to expand from roughly $2 billion to $5 billion over the next five years. He emphasized adaptability and the ability to identify and scale AeroVironment’s capabilities while sustaining an innovative culture “at scale.”

BlueHalo integration: margin profile and commercialization plans

McDonnell also described ongoing work to adjust infrastructure and processes after the BlueHalo combination expanded the organization from fewer business units to “15 business units versus three.” He said the company has made progress deploying major enterprise platforms, including Workday, Oracle Fusion in the government cloud, Salesforce, and an expected move to ServiceNow. He framed this systems foundation as a way to enable automation and improved analysis using AI tools offered by those vendors.

On profitability, McDonnell contrasted AeroVironment’s legacy model—investing in products and bringing them to the government as commercial offerings—with more traditional defense contracting work that came with BlueHalo. He said legacy AeroVironment generated “great EBITDA margins, 18%, always double-digit growth,” and characterized parts of BlueHalo as time-and-material or government contracting businesses with “traditional defense contractor type of margins.”

He argued the value creation opportunity is to move certain BlueHalo products toward a commercial, product-based model with broader global markets and higher margins. He cited several examples as “ripe for commercialization,” including:

BADGER ground station

LOCUST laser counter-UAS system

Wasp (described as a derivative of BADGER for upgrading existing ground stations)

Gunsights (pointing and tracking technology for ground- or vehicle-based weapon systems)

McDonnell said shifting these offerings toward commercialization could take “about…a one to two year process,” and he agreed with the interviewer that a return toward the prior 18% EBITDA margin level is achievable over that timeframe. He also argued a commercial model reduces dependence on a single customer and can support scale, while adding that the U.S. government may need to better enable companies to sell technology globally to support that model.

BADGER/SCAR program: contract status and cost-driven redesign

McDonnell addressed recent discussion around the company’s satellite ground station work, describing a phased-array system intended to capture signals from multiple satellites and communicate simultaneously. He said specifications evolved such that the company’s pricing for two new systems won in the fall came in higher than the government expected. According to McDonnell, the government asked AeroVironment to reduce costs because it “didn’t have enough money” to procure the number of ground stations required for the mission.

He said AeroVironment proposed a “less expensive” version with reduced capability, tested it, and proved it worked in a test setting. He added that the effort is now moving toward negotiating a go-forward contract in a “more commercial model” with fixed price and delivery schedule.

McDonnell emphasized that, in his view, the contract had not been canceled and that AeroVironment remains on the program. He acknowledged indications that the government may allow additional bidders, but said AeroVironment is “multiple years ahead” of competitors technologically and in manufacturing capacity. He also suggested competitive pressure may be intended “to make us go faster,” while noting negotiations were still ongoing.

On manufacturing, he said the company’s Albuquerque facility would not require major capital investment to support the adjusted approach, though there could be additional R&D investment. He described the facility’s testing capabilities as an advantage in meeting government urgency for delivery.

Red Dragon: early-stage demand, pricing positioning, and adoption timeline

McDonnell described Red Dragon as still in an early phase of adoption, with customers testing and trialing capabilities before moving to larger quantities. He offered a hypothetical example of a country seeking large volumes, saying he would expect “hundreds of thousands of Red Dragons and tens of thousands of Switchblades” to support low-cost swarming capability.

He agreed that Red Dragon’s price point is currently below all Switchblade models, and said the system was designed to be easy to assemble and store, including separating the “kinetic effect” in a zipper pouch so it does not have to be stored with the munition.

McDonnell also said AeroVironment expects a recurring business dynamic similar to munitions, citing training usage and ongoing refresh as products improve. However, he noted countries “have not got to a point where they’re gonna buy thousands yet,” adding that larger-scale purchases may develop over the next “two or three years.” Asked whether Red Dragon could be a contributor by fiscal 2027, he said, “Oh, absolutely.”

In terms of customer decision factors, McDonnell said the key is mission effectiveness—“Hit the target…they gotta work”—with cost always a consideration but not the sole driver.

Counter-UAS and “Golden Dome” site opportunities

McDonnell discussed counter-UAS opportunities in the context of what he called the “Golden Dome initiative” to protect critical infrastructure. He said AeroVironment is pitching an integrated site solution using components including LOCUST laser weapon systems, RF defeat systems, software, detection systems, and the Titan-SV product. He said the near-term goal is for the government to agree within the next “12 months or so” to deploy systems at “a couple sites” to evaluate performance.

He argued that laser counter-UAS is a significant opportunity and pointed to U.S. government use of AeroVironment-made counter-UAS lasers on U.S. soil at the border as evidence of capability. He framed multiple products—counter-UAS RF for public safety, counter-drone lasers, one-way attack drones, and long-haul laser communications—as moving from testing into “full adoption.” He also referenced a $500 million contract related to laser communications, without providing additional detail.

On go-to-market strategy, McDonnell said AeroVironment has not traditionally acted as a system integrator, but is pursuing that model in this area, largely using its own products with some third-party components. He suggested early deployments would likely be at military or Department of Defense installations, with potential to expand later to broader critical infrastructure such as utilities, though he said that would be new and remains under consideration.

During audience Q&A, McDonnell noted Titan is “already the best margin product in the company” and said selling directly versus through resellers might be similar or modestly better on margin, though added services and integration could offset that benefit.

He also addressed international growth, saying the company is pursuing more in-country resources—business development, technical support, and potentially local assembly—particularly as its international portfolio expands beyond Puma and Switchblade to include a broader set of products from BlueHalo. He said investors should expect “more of that in the next 12 months.”

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

