Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,808 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.