Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Actelis Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Actelis Networks presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASNS

Actelis Networks Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. Actelis Networks has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASNS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Actelis Networks by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50,546 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Actelis Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Actelis Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Actelis Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks is a technology company that specializes in delivering high-performance Ethernet access solutions over existing copper and fiber infrastructure. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and manufactures hardware and management software that extend bandwidth capabilities without the need for full fiber deployment. Its solutions are used to bring reliable, carrier-grade connectivity to locations where installing new fiber lines would be cost-prohibitive or logistically challenging.

The company’s product portfolio centers on its MDX series of Ethernet extenders and switches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.