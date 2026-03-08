ACM Research, Inc. $ACMR Holdings Lifted by Triata Capital Ltd

Triata Capital Ltd boosted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,000 shares during the period. ACM Research comprises 9.1% of Triata Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triata Capital Ltd’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $78,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $133,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 14.9% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

ACM Research Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $44.92 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.49.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.