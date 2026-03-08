ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $162,491.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,898.42. This represents a 47.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.54 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 36.49%.ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACAD

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA’s research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company’s flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.