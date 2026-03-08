94,245 Shares in Trimble Inc. $TRMB Bought by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $289,254,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,583,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,540,000 after buying an additional 542,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,170,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,285,000 after buying an additional 525,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.97 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trimble news, CFO Phillip Sawarynski sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $181,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,277.80. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $610,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,996.83. The trade was a 15.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,038 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

