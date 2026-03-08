8,016 Shares in Fabrinet $FN Purchased by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $489.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.28. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $632.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.25.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

