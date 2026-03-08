5,812 Shares in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 118,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 6.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in National Grid Transco in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $85.50 target price on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid Transco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NYSE NGG opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $94.64.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.