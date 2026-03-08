5,086 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Bought by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after buying an additional 3,422,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This trade represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $396.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

