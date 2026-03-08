42,261 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. $M Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $44,362,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,307,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,223,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,791,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE:M opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.51. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,771.12. The trade was a 62.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

