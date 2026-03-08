40,785 Shares in DaVita Inc. $DVA Bought by Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned 0.06% of DaVita at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth $21,842,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 122.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,951.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 175.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $150.94 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 413.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.80.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

