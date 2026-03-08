3,908 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple dividend-themed pieces reaffirm PG’s status as a Dividend King/Aristocrat, underscoring steady dividend growth and defensive appeal for income-focused investors; that support can reduce downside for long-term holders. Dividend Aristocrats in a Shaky Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context is jittery (rising VIX, weak consumer sentiment and still-elevated Treasury yields); that macro uncertainty is affecting broad equity flows and may amplify short-term moves in consumer staples despite PG’s defensive profile. Dividend Aristocrats in a Shaky Market
- Negative Sentiment: A recent compendium of analyst notes flags margin pressure for Procter & Gamble, creating concern about near-term profitability and earnings leverage. That negative analyst tone can weigh on the stock. Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, American Express & TJX
- Negative Sentiment: Reports show PG shares have recently fallen more steeply than the broader market, indicating stronger selling pressure in short-term trading sessions. That price action can feed momentum-driven outflows. Procter & Gamble (PG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported recently, which investors often view as a near-term negative signal and can amplify caution among holders and prospective buyers. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.52%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
