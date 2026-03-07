Zacks Research Downgrades TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) to Strong Sell

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TriMas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of TRS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.44. 579,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). TriMas had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.1% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TriMas by 20,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Established in 1980, TriMas has built a global reputation for designing and manufacturing specialized products that serve a wide array of end markets. The company operates through multiple segments, each focused on high-demand niches where engineered solutions and rigorous quality standards are essential.

The Packaging segment supplies closures, dispensing systems and related components for the personal care, household chemicals, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical markets.

