Zacks Research Downgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 88,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $652.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SmartFinancial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven B. Tucker sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $403,856.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,231.14. The trade was a 17.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,013.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 96,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,664.84. This represents a 0.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $5,996,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 375.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 152,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 120,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 728,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,934,000 after buying an additional 80,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 58,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial’s network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers’ evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

