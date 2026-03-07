Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 and last traded at GBX 1.10, with a volume of 5531369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £10.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

