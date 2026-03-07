William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.52. The stock has a market cap of $781.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

