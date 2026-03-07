WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.76 and last traded at GBX 3.90. Approximately 213,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 379,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25.

WH Ireland Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.84. The firm has a market cap of £10.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. WH Ireland Group had a net margin of 354.29% and a negative return on equity of 130.37%.

About WH Ireland Group

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management services primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers financial planning advice, wealth planning, and investment management services for individuals, families, and charities. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

