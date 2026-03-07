Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Santander lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,184,000 after purchasing an additional 156,636 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

