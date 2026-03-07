Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Watts Water Technologies worth $45,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 16,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.31, for a total transaction of $5,258,562.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,582,326.62. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.78, for a total transaction of $167,451.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,173.36. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTS. Zacks Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $320.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.11.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS opened at $306.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $345.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company had revenue of $625.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of flow control products and solutions designed to ensure the safe, efficient delivery and use of water. Founded in 1874 and headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the company has built a reputation for engineering innovation in residential, commercial and industrial plumbing, heating, cooling and water treatment systems. Watts operates through a comprehensive portfolio of brands and product lines that address application-specific requirements in water safety, pressure regulation, flow control and filtration.

The company’s product offerings span backflow preventers, pressure reducing valves, relief valves and steam traps, as well as hydronic balancing and temperature control devices for heating systems.

Featured Stories

