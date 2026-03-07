Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $31.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.99.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3%

WBD stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 672,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,624.98. This trade represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares in the company, valued at $203,489,719.02. This trade represents a 35.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,782,159 shares of company stock worth $219,565,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Paramount/Skydance agreed to buy WBD assets in a deal that could deliver a takeover premium and simplify WBD’s portfolio — this is the primary bullish catalyst for shareholders. Read More.

Paramount/Skydance agreed to buy WBD assets in a deal that could deliver a takeover premium and simplify WBD’s portfolio — this is the primary bullish catalyst for shareholders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buyer leadership (David Ellison/Paramount/Skydance) publicly pledges to keep CNN independent, reducing regulatory and integration risk that might otherwise erode deal value. Read More.

Buyer leadership (David Ellison/Paramount/Skydance) publicly pledges to keep CNN independent, reducing regulatory and integration risk that might otherwise erode deal value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and M&A presentations are framing the transaction as a strategic reset that could unlock value for WBD shareholders (materials outline bidder dynamics and potential synergies). Read More.

Analysts and M&A presentations are framing the transaction as a strategic reset that could unlock value for WBD shareholders (materials outline bidder dynamics and potential synergies). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix has stepped back from the WBD bidding war and is refocusing on core streaming strategy — removes one potential suitor but also leaves bidders like Paramount to set the deal terms. Read More.

Netflix has stepped back from the WBD bidding war and is refocusing on core streaming strategy — removes one potential suitor but also leaves bidders like Paramount to set the deal terms. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes Netflix received cash from its failed WBD bid and may redeploy capital elsewhere; this is relevant to the competitive landscape but not directly to WBD’s valuation. Read More.

Coverage notes Netflix received cash from its failed WBD bid and may redeploy capital elsewhere; this is relevant to the competitive landscape but not directly to WBD’s valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market activity (reports of investors buying Netflix bonds and other opportunistic moves) reflects investor jockeying around the media deal but is peripheral to WBD’s fundamentals. Read More.

Third-party market activity (reports of investors buying Netflix bonds and other opportunistic moves) reflects investor jockeying around the media deal but is peripheral to WBD’s fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, coordinated insider selling reported this week (CEO David Zaslav sold ~4.0M shares; CFO and other senior execs also sold large blocks) — big disposals can pressure sentiment and suggest insiders are taking liquidity or reducing exposure ahead of/after deal activity. Read More.

Large, coordinated insider selling reported this week (CEO David Zaslav sold ~4.0M shares; CFO and other senior execs also sold large blocks) — big disposals can pressure sentiment and suggest insiders are taking liquidity or reducing exposure ahead of/after deal activity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (e.g., Amy Girdwood) and multiple large Form 4s amplify the selling signal and may trigger short-term profit-taking. Read More.

Additional insider sales (e.g., Amy Girdwood) and multiple large Form 4s amplify the selling signal and may trigger short-term profit-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: Moffett Nathanson downgraded WBD to neutral (maintains $31 target) and Argus published a pessimistic forecast — bearish notes can cap the stock’s near-term upside and encourage selling. Read More. • Read More.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

